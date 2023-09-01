VFW Auxiliary Post

VFW Aux Post 1175 logo

The VFW Auxiliary Post 1175 is sponsoring a Patriot's Day Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at the Atchison Veteran's Riverfron Park.

There will also be recognition for National Military Suicide Prevention Month. The public is invited to the Remembrance Ceremony and the Suicide Prevention Month recognition.