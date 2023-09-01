Patriot's Day Rembrance Ceremony 9/11 VFW Auxiliary Post 1175 Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Sep 1, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email VFW Aux Post 1175 logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The VFW Auxiliary Post 1175 is sponsoring a Patriot's Day Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at the Atchison Veteran's Riverfron Park.There will also be recognition for National Military Suicide Prevention Month. The public is invited to the Remembrance Ceremony and the Suicide Prevention Month recognition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News NHRA U.S. Nationals Qualifying AP-Scorecard AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:11 p.m. EDT Sports Betting Line WNBA Glance Friday's Scores IA Current Conditions IA Forecast Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice Report, week of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023Bartlett takes AD job with St. BenedictSheriff's Report, week of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023Husband pleads alcohol a factor in recent UTV fatality rollover in rural EastonSeager, William 1957-2023Cave, Jerry N. 1943-2023Wilson, David L. 1962-2023Oak Mills homicide case nets pleaWeekend shooting focus of APD investigationRural mail discoveries lead to two arrests Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
