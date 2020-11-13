A 28-year-old parolee residing in Atchison is in custody held on a $200,000 bond following his arrest by Atchison Police Department authorities involving multiple sex crimes under investigation since October.
Gary D. Love is facing new charges alleging crimes committed with the use of force or fear. The charges are rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated sexual battery, reports Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The investigation was launched early in October.
The focus of the investigation centered on crimes involving a 56-year-old female at an Atchison residence, Wilson reported.
Police arrested Love on Thursday while he had been held in the Atchison County Jail for a parole violation since Oct. 19, according to police and jail log reports. Kansas Department of Corrections public information website indicates Love was initially paroled July 30 to Johnson County supervision after serving time in the Kansas prison system for two separate 2018 Johnson County convictions for aggravated indecent liberties. Love’s post release parole supervision was transferred Aug. 3 to Atchison County.
