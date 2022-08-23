The Platte County Missouri Sheriff’s Office, and the Park University’s Frances Fishburn Archives and Special Collections have announced a partnership to chronicle the history of the PCSO.

Park faculty and staff who assist in the University’s archives, as well as history students, will conduct research and interview individuals related to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office history. The PCSO was founded in 1839, three years after the establishment of Platte County. Between 1836 and 1839, Platte  County was under the jurisdiction of the Clay County, Missouri sheriff.

