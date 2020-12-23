Maur Hill-Mount Academy teachers are not alone when they feel overwhelmed. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, teachers everywhere have had to learn how to teach remotely while keeping their students engaged.
Once back in the classroom they have had to socially distance their students, make sure every surface is sanitized repeatedly, and teach while wearing a face mask. This has required patience and creativity. Trying to teach in the midst of a pandemic to any age group would be difficult. Teaching high schoolers, an age group usually classified as emotional, has only made the challenge more extreme.
The teachers and staff at MH-MA had been noticing the negative emotional impact COVID-19 was having on their students and they were concerned. There is no handbook or teaching aid that comes with pandemic instructions, so MH-MA school guidance counselor, Whitney McGinnis, decided to reach out to the Atchison community for some help. She reached out to MH-MA alumnus Stevie Durkin, who is the executive director of the Atchison Community Health Clinic.
During a weekly meeting, normally scheduled for teachers to meet with the principal and guidance counselor, Durkin, who is a Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Masters Addiction Counselor, came to MH-MA to meet with the teachers and evaluate their needs.
“We want to make sure they know we are here to support them,” Durkin said. “Everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic needs to support one another.”
The emotional stress of the pandemic is far reaching.
“Even taking the age group out of it,” Durkin said. “We’re seeing an increase in depression and anxiety. Ultimately people are losing social contacts. There is increased isolation, and we’re dealing with a lot of uncertainty across the board with all of our patients.”
After the initial meeting with the faculty Durkin went back to the school a few weeks later. This time he brought his entire mental health staff from the clinic with him. They divided the faculty into small groups to discuss their individual experiences with their students.
Durkin pointed out that teenagers can be difficult to assess but there are signs of depression to look for. He suggested paying attention to whether the teenager is sleeping an abnormal amount or not eating. (This particularly applies to MH-MA since they are a boarding school as well as a day school.)
“A big sign is withdrawal from previously enjoyable activities that they still could do right now,” Durkin said. “Lack of interaction with friends outside of the pandemic, choosing not to interact with friends; these can all be signals that something isn’t right.” He added, “That’s probably a relatively normal reaction given the current environment with the pandemic.”
After the faculty rotated through each session, the day came to a close and McGinnis was hopeful. “He’s given our faculty an understanding of how to deal with the pandemic and reach out to our students,”
Durkin left his alma mater with a positive outlook for their future. “A strong sense of community is what’s going to get MH-MA through this, just like everyone else. And, you have that here at MH-MA.”
Durkin emphasized there are other mental health services available in Atchison including the Guidance Center, Atchison Counseling Services, and Hope Family Therapy. The National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.
