The pandemic has claimed a longtime Commercial Street merchant from Atchison.
Luetta “Lulu” (Henry) Arensberg lost her battle with COVID-19 on May 7, as announced in her posted obituary from Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Arensberg had relocated from Atchison and since 2017 resided at Brighton Gardens in Prairie Village.
Arensberg, 92, was raised in rural Nortonville. She married Lee C. Arensberg in 1952. They reared four children. She and her husband managed the family-owned Arensberg Shoes store for decades located in the 600 block of the Commercial Street Mall. The store was in operation until the early part of the 21st century. She and Lee retired thereafter. Lee pre-deceased her in May of 2017. Their children are Lee, Mark, Janet and Jim.
The Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB serves as officiant of the private funeral service and interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimers’s Association www. alz.org or may be sent in care of the funeral home. Send condolences to the Arensberg family members online through Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home at www.beckerdyer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.