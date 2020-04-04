An Easton teenager sustained a minor arm injury earlier this week after his tractor turned over after he and a middle-aged Atchison man collided north of Leavenworth city limits, according to a regional media report published in recent days.
The accident occurred about 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30, along U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway near 179th Street as the teen was westbound along the highway as he drove a 1972 Allis-Chalmers tractor. Reports indicated a 42-year-old Atchison man had been following the tractor as he drove a 2002 Toyota Sequoia.
The teen had stopped the tractor in effort to turn left into a private driveway. As the teen did so, the Atchison man attempted to pass the tractor when he struck the tractor, which caused it to overturn onto its side atop highway. The Atchison man escaped injury, but both vehicles had to be towed from the accident scene.
Atchison Globe reached out to Maj. Jim Sherley, undersheriff of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office by email, but have yet heard a response to our communication. The Leavenworth Times first reported on the circumstances of this accident.
Vehicles driven by a Baldwin City man and a Topeka man collided at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday the Omaha Junction. The Baldwin City man, driving a Dodge pickup truck, entered U.S. Highway 59 at the junction from a parking lot on the south side of the highway. The Topeka man headed eastbound on the highway struck the pickup at the wheel of a Honda car.
Both vehicles sustained serious damage and had to be towed from the scene, but both drivers had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and avoided serious injury. Police cited the Baldwin City man for failure to yield.
— Compiled by Mary Meyers and Marcus Clem
