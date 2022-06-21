An Atchison mother's quick thinking and action early Monday resulted in a family of five and six pets safe escape from a burning house in the 900 block of Price Boulevard.
Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported Atchison Fire Department crews were dispatched about 12:13 a.m. Sunday to a reported house on fire. Within moments after the page crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a second story window and all occupants out of the home.
The crews quickly made their way to the upstairs bedroom in effort to extinguish the fire, Weishaar said. Five family members were able to safely evacuate after the occupant of the second story bedroom alerted other family members of the fire.
Weishaar credited quick actions by the mother who closed the bedroom door during the evacuation that led to containment of the fire to the second story bedroom where it originated.
The four dogs and one cat were initially safely accounted for, Weishaar said. Firefighters conducted a search to locate the second cat. The cat was found and then safely rescued.
Atchison City, Kansas Gas, and Evergy utility crews responded to disconnect the utilities.
Atchison Police Department and Atchison County EMS were assisting on the scene. The Atchison Salvation Army were also on had to provide aid to the displaced residents and refreshments to the first responders.
Late Monday morning the incident remained the subject of the an AFD investigation. The family has been displaced as a result of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.