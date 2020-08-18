TOPEKA -- Asphalt overlay work will begin on K-116 on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Jackson and Atchison counties, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The entire project will extend from the K-16/K-116 junction east about 20 miles to the K-116/U.S. 159 junction.
Work will begin on K-116 near the K-16 junction and will take place in about 3-mile sections. Traffic will be guided through the construction area during daylight hours and possibly on Saturdays. Motorists should expect delays and add extra time to their travel schedules.
The project is expected to be completed in October. Herzog Contracting Corp. of St. Joseph, Mo., is the contractor on the $2.3 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.