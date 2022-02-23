The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has come to Atchison and if you have a child (children) age 5 or younger now is the time to get the child (children) registered.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was launched in 1995 and by 2022 more than 174 million books have been distributed. The Library is now into other countries such as Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.
Our own Atchison Rotary Club sponsors the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and so far over 130 children in the 66002 zip code have been the recipients of the first book, “The Little Engine that Could”.
To join the Imagination Library just go to the Atchison Library and sign up your child. Jacque Slingsby, head librarian, said that The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library makes children anxious to receive the book each month.
“Most children can’t wait to sit down with mom or dad to read the book they received in the mail,” Slingsby said. “I would like to thank the Atchison Rotary Club for sponsoring this program, it means the world to children.”
Larry Buessing of the Rotary Club said the 130 children signed up is just the beginning.
“We, the Rotary Club, are aware there are approximately 600 children eligible to receive the books," Buessing said. "It is so easy to sign up and then you will receive a book in approximately six to eight weeks and after that one new book per month."
