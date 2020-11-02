Prosecutors from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office have declined to file charges involving allegations against the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office concerning misuse of technology equipment.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker announced in a recent email communication to the Atchison Globe that it was recently reported to her from prosecutors in the Johnson County that they concluded a review of a KBI investigation and determined there would not be any charges filed because there was no evidence that a crime was committed.
The matter of possible charges were pending came during a recent live debate between Jack Laurie, the incumbent, and challenger John Calhoon, broadcast on KAIR Radio in early October. Questions for the debate were submitted from the public previous to the debate. One of the questions centered. A question submitted focused on internal investigations and how transparent they should be.
During the debate, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie indicated the allegation centered on “computer hacking,” and the matter had been cleared.
“I can assure the public that the KBI did not present to me any evidence pertaining to the investigation,” Becker said. All reports and evidence were directly sent to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office. I did not want, in anyway, to influence the investigation or the decision making process.”
The KBI was asked to investigate the matter, and the Johnson County prosecutor was asked to review the matter and to make a determination regarding possible charges. Becker explained it is common practice to request outside agencies to investigate internal matters because they are not influenced by any outside matters.
Although some investigations have been conducted at various times involving allegations throughout the years against the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office none have resulted in any criminal charges filed against Laurie or Calhoon, who formerly served 19 years as sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.