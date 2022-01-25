Becoming a city manager has been the dream of Olivia Ortiz since she was seven years old. It may seem young to have aspirations, but when your father is a city manager that all changes.
“My father used to take me to functions and I got to know some of the other city managers. The programs were very interesting,” Ortiz said.
Her father served as the city manager for Eudora, Kansas but has since retired.
Ortiz said her school life was normal, but she did excel in sports, especially in a track where she was an All-State Track Athlete. She also enjoyed theatre adding that she also was a singer.
Currently, Ortiz is a senior at Benedictine College and will graduate in May. Her area of study is Political Science and Philosophy. She has served as a RA for three years stating she loves serving people.
At this time Ortiz is working for the City of Atchison, but she told the story of how she started.
“I talked to Justin Pergont, interim city manager, and told him I would love to work for the city," Ortiz said. "He told me that unfortunately there wasn’t money set aside for an intern. I responded that I didn’t care I wanted the opportunity to serve.”
In 2019 Ortiz ran the Citizens Academy for the city.
“We had a group of 11 people and the classes were one and a half hours long," Ortiz said. "The course ran five weeks, and we would do tours, meet with the different arms of the city.”
She has gained some insight into how important local government is during her time with the city.
“I wish people would take the local government more seriously about local decisions," Ortiz said. "People need to be more active and ask questions if they are wondering about different projects. Also, our voting base is way too small. It is important to elect the right people so a stronger turnout for elections would be another area people should take seriously.”
Ortiz says she is really happy with the involvement with the city and hopes to continue, but if she does get picked for the Kansas University Masters Program, she will probably have to move closer to campus. But while she is with the Atchison administration, she would like more projects and has expressed that it all depends on time.
“I enjoy the opportunity here and love interacting with the public," Ortiz said. "If time would allow, I would like to do more for Julie, city clerk, and Justin, interim city manager, because they are so busy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.