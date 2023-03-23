OREGON-CALIFORNIA TRAILS ASSOCIATON

The Oregon-California Trails Association and the Gateway Chapter are hosting the 2023 OCTA Spring Symposium, "Journey West from St. Joseph Symposium" from Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The symposium will focus on the historic trails of St. Joseph, Missouri, Northeast Kansas and the surrounding area. The symposium will focus on the area Native American groups, the Oregon, California and Mormon Pioneer migrations, the Pony Express, the Mormon Battalion, Mormon sites in the region, women, slavery, and military presence among other points of interest.