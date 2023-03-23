The Oregon-California Trails Association and the Gateway Chapter are hosting the 2023 OCTA Spring Symposium, "Journey West from St. Joseph Symposium" from Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The symposium will focus on the historic trails of St. Joseph, Missouri, Northeast Kansas and the surrounding area. The symposium will focus on the area Native American groups, the Oregon, California and Mormon Pioneer migrations, the Pony Express, the Mormon Battalion, Mormon sites in the region, women, slavery, and military presence among other points of interest.
There will be numerous tours on Friday, March 31, one of these, "Mormon Sites Between St. Joseph and Leavenworth led by Laura Anderson, Executive Director of the Mormon Battalion Association, and Jeff Wingo, a Leavenworth historian and retired public relations director, will be about the general migration with a focus on the influence of the Mormon migration and development of Atchison, St. Mary and Leavenworth during the 1854 and 1855 seasons. In 1855, the Mormon migration left south of present-day Atchison at Mormon Grove where cholera claimed about 100 lives. If time allow there will be a visit to 1854 Mormon Camp at Salt Creek behind Fort Leavenworth where cholera afflicted many in the migration. The tour includes a stop at the Frontier Army Museum located on Fort Leavenworth. The tour costs $55.
On Sunday, there will be a visit to the Presbyterian Mission, located two miles east of Highland along old Highway 36. The day will include lectures about the religious aspect of the westward movement, a drum and dance ceremony by the Iowa Tribe and readings from pioneer diaries about various Sabbath experiences. For more details go to https://octa-trails.regfox.com/journey-west-from-st-joseph-symposium.
Commented