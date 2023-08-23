At Monday evening commission meeting for the city of Atchison, JustinPregontgave an overview of the proposed Ordinance No. 6695, the establishment of a Rural Housing Incentive District.A Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) is a tool commonly used throughout Kansas toassistin thedevelopment of housing by abating future property tax payments as reimbursement fordevelopment expenses incurred.
Establishing an RHID effectively freezes the assessed valuation of the created district and futureproperty tax revenues are then dedicated to reimbursing a developer for their expenses withintheparameters of an agreed upon development agreement.
The RHID tool is authorized by the State of Kansas and can go as long as 25 years OR up until theamount of eligible project expenses is reimbursed, whichever is shorter.Ultimately, theterms of anRHID are negotiable between the sponsoring local government and the developer.
There are two applications of RHID: Infrastructurebuildout, meaning a developer can be reimbursed for their expenses incurred tobuild streets, curbs, sidewalks, sewer lines, water lines, land acquisition, etc...No verticalconstruction costs are reimbursable in this application.
Also, upper story downtown, meaning a developer can be reimbursed for their expenses incurredto build vertical construction on the second (and above) floors of a 50+ year old downtownbuilding.
Vision 4 First, LLC is a development group looking toutilizethe RHID tool as they build outinfrastructure to create attractive new lots for sale in the area loosely contained between 2ndStreetand Washington Street as well as Laramie Street and Riley Street. This is the old 1st Street corridor.
Just like with other development incentives, Gilmore and Bell would prepare all the necessarydocuments and the developer wouldbe responsible forany fees associated with those efforts.
The scheduled action today is to conduct a public hearing on the matter and then consider theordinancethatestablishesthe district.
The Vision 4 First, LLC preliminary site plans (attached)indicatethis project could create around 45lots suitable for housing construction. If fully built out and assuming all single-family homes at amodest average valuation of $225,000, this could create over $10 millioninhousing. Atcurrent propertytax rates, that would drive around $200,000 of total property tax revenue per year.
That increase in future property tax revenue would be delayed until the RHID is fully paid out perthe terms of the development agreement (attached).
Gilmore and Bell’s fees will be paid by the developer, andthey’llguide the city through the RHIDestablishment process.
The Secretary of Commerce has approved the proposed RHID and the attached Resolution and RHID.
The City’s 2020 Strategic Planidentifiesfive areas of focus: Quality of Life, Housing &Neighborhoods, Economy, Downtown, and Infrastructure &Transportation.This proposal advances the Economy, Infrastructure, and Housingpriorities.
The City’s Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG) voted in unanimous support of thisproject concept in November of last year.
This would be the first ever RHID in the City of Atchison.
Subsequently toestablishingthe district, the developer and the City will need to negotiate adevelopment agreement to govern the terms of the RHID as well as other requests for partnershipfrom the developer.
