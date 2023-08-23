logo

At Monday evening commission meeting for the city of Atchison, Justin Pregont gave an overview of the proposed Ordinance No. 6695, the establishment of a Rural Housing Incentive District. A Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) is a tool commonly used throughout Kansas to assist in the development of housing by abating future property tax payments as reimbursement for development expenses incurred. 

Establishing an RHID effectively freezes the assessed valuation of the created district and future property tax revenues are then dedicated to reimbursing a developer for their expenses within the parameters of an agreed upon development agreement. 