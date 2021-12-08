At approximately 9 this morning we were paged to a house on fire at 1426 1st AVE. On arrival we found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family home. Bystanders stated that the home was unoccupied and was being used for storage. Due to the amount of storage inside the structure, our crews were unable to enter, and the fire had to be extinguished from outside. Crews remain on scene investigating the cause and fighting flare ups. No injuries reported. APD and Atchison County EMS also responded and assisted.

Crews remained on scene yesterday until the fire was brough under control. Crews were eventually able to make entry into the structure where the remaining fire was extinguished. Many items requested by the owner were able to be saved and retrieved, including a chest full of family photos. Our investigators are currently underway with their investigation into the cause of the fire.