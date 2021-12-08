On Monday at approximately 9 a.m. the fire department received a call about a fire at 1426 1st AVE. On arrival there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family home. Bystanders stated that the home was unoccupied and was being used for storage. Due to the amount of storage inside the structure, the crews were unable to enter, and the fire had to be extinguished from outside. Crews remained on the scene investigating the cause and fighting flare ups. No injuries reported. APD and Atchison County EMS also responded and assisted.
Crews remained on scene Tuesday until the fire was brought under control. Crews were eventually able to make entry into the structure where the remaining fire was extinguished. Many items requested by the owner were able to be saved and retrieved, including a chest full of family photos. The investigators are currently underway with their investigation into the cause of the fire.
