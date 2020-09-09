An early morning collision on Wednesday within city limits sent an Atchison woman to the Atchison Hospital by ambulance.
Genea Kelley was taken to the hospital after she and Richard Burge, Atchison, collided in the 200 block of North Ninth Street, reports Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
The accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 9, Wilson said. Burge was eastbound in an alley when his 2001 Ford truck entered Ninth Street where Kelley was southbound as she drove a 2014 Toyota. The two vehicles collided. Kelley was transported to the hospital.
