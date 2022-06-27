A weekend domestic disturbance resulting in a knife wound lands a 27-year-old Effingham man a jail stay following apprehension with the help of the county's K9 officer.
Anthony Bernardo Martinelli, charges were pending Monday based allegations that arose from a domestic dispute Sunday, June 26. Authorities from the Sheriff's Office allege Martinelli pulled out a knife and cut the victim.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported the wound required stitches.
Laurie said when deputies made contact with Martinelli he resisted arrest and attempted to flee on foot. The Atchsion County K9 was deployed to assist in the apprehension. Martinellis was arrested then transported to Atchison County Jail where remained Monday.
