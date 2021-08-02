Wednesday, Aug. 11
Atchison YMCA hosting Community Blood Center Blood Drive 1to 6 p.m. at the Y, 321 Commercial Street Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: EG7Y. For additional details, contact Wendy Eisele at 816-351-1128. For additional details, contact Wendy Eisele at 816-351-1128.
Friday, Aug. 13
All Aboard Atchison Match Day, the gifts you make to any of the participating non-profit organizations will have a bigger impact. Your donation will go directly into the organization's fund with Atchison Area Community Foundation. The organization will receive a 50% match on your gift that they can use where they need it the most. Some organizations choose to let this money remain in their fund. Some will use a portion of the money for immediate operating needs.
Friday, Aug. 20
Amberwell Hospital Auxiliary Blood Drive, 1:30 -5:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street, for Community Blood Center book an appointment at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: ZJ. For more details contact Frances Robinson at 913-360-2586 or tomrob@lvnworth.com. For Medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900. Appointments are preferred, mask requirement for all donors. For full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, visit savealifenow.org/coronavirus.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Helping Hands for the Holidays ATV Run, Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the ride will happen shortly after. Twenty dollars per person and as always our famous trophies will be awarded at the end of the ride. All vehicles are welcome.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Night at McInteer Villa with American Hauntings, join American Hauntings as they take you behind the locked doors of the infamously haunted McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas. It’s a place of mystery, history, hauntings, and nine documented deaths, including one suicide. Is it any wonder that it’s considered one of the most haunted houses in the region?
