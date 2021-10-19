Saturday, Oct. 23
Haunted Train Ride, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Atchison Rail Museum, 200 South 10th Street, sponsored by North East Kansas Railroaders.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Theatre Atchison presents 12th Annual Autumn Tea, 2-4:30 p.m. at Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth Street -- $20 per person. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. , silent auction and tea. Call 913-367-1647 for tickets.
Monday, Oct. 25
USD 409 School Board Candidate Forum, 5:30 p.m. at USD 409 Board Office, 626 Commercial Street. Masks are required. The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Atchison County are hosting the event. To submit questions for the 409 school board candidates by emailing president@atchisonkansas.net.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Atchison City Commission Candidate Forum at 5:30 p.m. at the USD 409 Board Office, 626 Commercial Street, masks are required. The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Atchison County are hosting the event. Submit questions for the city commission candidates by emailing president@atchisonkansas.net.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Turkey Supper, Sugar Creek Ladies Aid annual fundraiser, 4-7 p.m. Adults -- $10 and children 12 and younger -- $5 at Sugar Creek Ladies’ Aid Hall, 3.5 miles south of Rushville, Missouri along Highway 116; sewn projects and cookbooks available from country store and fish pond for small children; carry-out dinners and leftover boxes available.
Monday, Nov. 8
Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. by American Red Cross at Trinity Lutheran Church in the basement at 603 North Eighth Street in Atchison.
