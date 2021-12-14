Sunday, Dec. 19
Longest Night, a community service of remembrance, light and hope, 4 p.m. at Atchison Library Lawn. Atchison United Methodist Church invites the public to a Remembrance event by writing on a chair what is missing like loved ones, employment, relationships, health, security, justice,etc. Take time to pause to come and sit anytime through Jan.1, 2022.
Friday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve service, 5:30 p.m. at Atchison United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Avenue in Atchison.
