Thursday, Sept. 23
Girls in Aviation Day, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, at the airport located at 16701 286th Road, along the outskirts of Atchison. All area girls and families are welcome to attend the free event.
Friday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 26
Haunted Weekend in Atchison, log onto visitatchison.com/event/haunted-atchison-weekend for details and activities.
Friday, Sept. 24
27th Amberwell Golf Tournament, 8:00-5:00 p.m. Bellevue Country Club 1713 Country Club Rd. 8 a.m. is player registration, 9 a.m. is shotgun tee and 1 p.m. is awards and lunch. Proceeds from this tournament go toward purchasing equipment for Amberwell Atchison and providing scholarships for area scholarships for area students interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Sacred Wheels Car Show and Tailgate Party, Eighth and Spring Garden streets, car show entry fee is $20; registration from 1O:30 a.m.-noon; judging between 12:15 and 2:15 p.m. Awards announcement 2:30 p.m.; Food and desserts available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; chance drawing, music and kidzone. For more info: http://stbenedictatchison.org.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Monk Run a 5K and one mile walk, race starts at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 8 a.m., $25 registration at 8:30 a.m., age 14 and younger $10 includes T-shirt and more; proceeds to benefit the Abbey Security Project.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Blessing of the Animals, 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church grounds, multiple acres to accommodate livestock trailer parking southwest side of church,19384 234th Road, south of Atchison. Secure animals by leash, carrier, halter, etc.
