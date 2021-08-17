Saturday, Aug. 21
Helping Hands for the Holidays ATV Run, Registration will be from 9 a.m., to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 7603 Rawlins Rd and the ride will happen shortly after — Twenty dollars per person and as always our famous trophies will be awarded at the end of the ride. All vehicles are welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Atchison Art Association presents Celebrating Women Artists exhibit, on display until Sunday, Oct. 3 at Muchnic Art Gallery, 704 North Fourth Street.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Atchison Cub Scout sign-ups, 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, Atchison Depot outdoor shelter — Parents will have a a chance to meet the leaders of each Pack in Atchison, including Packs 86, 92, 94, and 255. There will be activities for the youth. The cost to sign up is $24 for membership plus a $25 one-time new member joining fee, for a total of $49. Boys’ Life Magazine (optional) is an additional $12.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Night at McInteer Villa with American Hauntings, 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, McInteer Villa — Join American Hauntings as they take you behind the locked doors of the infamously haunted McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas. It’s a place of mystery, history, hauntings, and nine documented deaths, including one suicide. Is it any wonder that it’s considered one of the most haunted houses in the region?
Friday, Sept. 3
September’s First Friday, from 6-9 p.m. will feature an Art and Wine Walk along downtown Atchison. Enjoy a glass of wine while visiting with the artists. Wine tickets will be available for a donation at the event to support local artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.