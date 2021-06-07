Saturday, June 12
Atchison Juneteenth Celebration at LFM Park blasts off at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12 to 18 with 3 on 3 basketball showdown; 11 a.m. to noon --morning gospel music revival; opening ceremony, royalty and drill team performance at 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. — activities, vendor booths, games, music throughout the day until 7 p.m. Relay races conclude the event.
Celebrate Flag Day 10 a.m. at Atchison Elks Lodge, 609 Kansas Avenue. Public invited to attend this patriotic event.
Monday, June 14
Atchison Girl Scouts and Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will present a Flag Retirement Ceremony for Flag Day. The ceremony will be at Riverfront Park near Third and Commercial streets.
Saturday, June 19
Atchison Juneteenth Celebration and Atchison Art Association at 7 p.m. to ceremoniously dedicate historical marker and sculpture in memory of George Johnson, victim of 1870 lynching in Atchison, will take place at the art square between 400 and 500 blocks of Commercial Street in Atchison.
Tuesday, June 22
Summer Sounds Concert featuring Atchison Jazz Express will perform a variety of jazz and swing musical numbers and upbeat popular music arrangements at 7 p.m. at the Public Library lawn in Atchison. Bring your lawn chairs.
Monday, July 12
Summer Sounds Concert 7 p.m. featuring Atchison Community Band at the Public Library Lawn in Atchison. Bring your lawn chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.