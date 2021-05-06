Friday, May 7
Coffee with the USD 409 Superintendent 7:15-8:15 a.m. at the Board of Education Office Community Room, 626 Commercial Street.
Monday, May 10
Noon -1 p.m. ACCHS Soundmasters to present a concert in the park at Effingham at the 4-H pavilion. Bring your own lunch and lawn chair.
Thursday, May 22
Benedictine College Youth football camp for boys and girls grades k-6. A one day only camp from 9:15 a.m.-noon. Camp activities will consist of learning football fundamentals, work with collage players along, and with area athletes. The cost is $35 per attendee. Be sure to bring t-shirt or jersey, shorts, football cleats, tennis shoes and water bottle.
Friday, May 23
Benedictine College Future Ravens Camp for boys and girls grades one through seven. A one day only camp from 1-5 p.m. Camp activities will consist of learning basketball fundamentals, work with collage players along with fun games and competitions. The cost is $35 per attendee.
Email your community events to joeymay@npgco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.