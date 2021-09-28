Saturday, Oct. 2
JR. Guild Octoberfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Commercial Street downtown Atchison. Lots of crafts, homemade items, entertainment and food. Fun for the whole family!
Monk Run a 5K and one mile walk, race starts at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 8 a.m., $25 registration at 8:30 a.m., age 14 and younger $10 includes T-shirt and more; proceeds to benefit the Abbey Security Project.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Atchison Life Chain, 2-3 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and U.S. Highway 59, come join us as we “Stand for Life” in a peaceful and prayerful witness to life at the annual Atchison Life Chain. Signs will be provided.
Blessing of the Animals, 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church grounds, multiple acres to accommodate livestock trailer parking southwest side of church,19384 234th Road, south of Atchison. Secure animals by leash, carrier, halter, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.