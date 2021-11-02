Saturday, Nov. 6
Turkey Supper, Sugar Creek Ladies Aid annual fundraiser, 4-7 p.m. Adults — $10 and children 12 and younger — $5 at Sugar Creek Ladies’ Aid Hall, 3.5 miles south of Rushville, Missouri along Highway 116; sewn projects and cookbooks available from country store and fish pond for small children; carry-out dinners and leftover boxes available.
Monday, Nov. 8
Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. by American Red Cross at Trinity Lutheran Church in the basement at 603 North Eighth Street in Atchison.
