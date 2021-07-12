Saturday, July 17
Drive-Thru Prayer from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. via vehicle or pedestrian traffic for short personal prayer at Independence Park in Atchison. Sponsored by Atchison United Methodist Church or Shiloh Baptist Church.
Amelia Earhart 8k/2k Fun Run-Walk This is a great, family friendly race held in conjunction with the Amelia Earhart Festival. Choose from the challenging 8K run/walk that provides some impressive hills to test your training or the 2K which is mostly flat with one uphill and one downhill and is perfect for your aspiring runners/walkers.
Saturday, July 24
Amelia Earhart’s 124th Birthday Ice Cream Social celebration, 1-4 p.m. at Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, 223 North Terrace Street. Ice cream cups $1 a cup, cotton candy $1 a bag. Games and prizes for kids, and free goody bag for children 12 or younger.
Friday, July 30
The 2021 Raven Golf Classic, which directly benefits the Benedictine College Athletic Department, will take place at Tiffany Greens Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo. Online registration is available at http://my.benedictine.edu/golfclassic2021. Please RSVP by July 26.
Tuesday Aug. 3 and Wednesday Aug. 4
Auditions for The Little Mermaid include two different times. For 7-12-year-olds they audition on August 3rd from 4 pm to 6 pm and August 4th from 4 pm to 4:30 pm. Invited callbacks will be after 4:30 pm on August 4th. 13-year-olds and older will audition for the main stage on August 3 & 4 at 7 pm.
Friday Aug. 6
The Benedictine College Raven Basketball Elite Camp is geared toward rising 9th – 12th-grade prospects who want to play at the collegiate level. This a great opportunity to meet the Raven staff, be evaluated, and see our campus.
First Friday Rally Night, downtown Atchison 6-9 p.m. 700 block hosted by Active Lodge #158 AF & AM. to support education and fundraising for scholarships for local kids. Live music, beer garden and cash bar.
