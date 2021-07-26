Saturday, July 31
Atchison Farmer’s Market 8 a.m to noon along the 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street.
Tuesday Aug. 3 and Wednesday Aug. 4
Auditions for The Little Mermaid include two different times. For 7-12-year-olds they audition on August 3rd from 4 pm to 6 pm and August 4th from 4 pm to 4:30 pm. Invited callbacks will be after 4:30 pm on August 4th. 13-year-olds and older will audition for the main stage on August 3 & 4 at 7 pm.
Friday Aug. 6
The Benedictine College Raven Basketball Elite Camp is geared toward rising 9th – 12th-grade prospects who want to play at the collegiate level. This a great opportunity to meet the Raven staff, be evaluated, and see our campus.
First Friday Rally Night, downtown Atchison 6-9 p.m. 700 block hosted by Active Lodge #158 AF & AM. to support education and fundraising for scholarships for local kids. Live music, beer garden and cash bar.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Atchison YMCA hosting Community Blood Center Blood Drive 1to 6 p.m. at the Y, 321 Commercial Street Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: EG7Y. For additional details, contact Wendy Eisele at 816-351-1128. For additional details, contact Wendy Eisele at 816-351-1128.
Friday, Aug. 20
Amberwell Hospital Auxiliary Blood Drive, 1:30 -5:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street, for Community Blood Center book an appointment at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code:ZJ. For more details contact Frances Robinson at 913-360-2586 or tomrob@lvnworth.com. For Medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900. Appointments are preferred, mask requirement for all donors. For full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, visit savealifenow.org/coronavirus.
