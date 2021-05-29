Saturday, May 29
Amberwell Volunteers are hosting a Community Blood Center blood drive to benefit local patients from 8 a.m. until noon at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street in Atchison. To make an appointment visit savealifenow.org/group and use Group Code: ZJ.
Monday, May 31
American Legion Post 6 and VFW Post 1175 to visit local cemeteries to honor comrades and present American Flag with 21-gun salute and Taps. Both groups will gather at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans’ Park at Atchison Riverfront.
Tuesday, June 1
Candidate filing deadline at noon for cities’ and school board positions. Potential candidates must file in the Atchison County Clerk’s Office in Atchison County Courthouse. Potential Atchison City Commission candidates are welcome to pickup an informational packet at Atchison City Hall in the City Clerk’s office.
