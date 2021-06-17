Saturday, June 19
Atchison Juneteenth Celebration and Atchison Art Association at 7 p.m. to ceremoniously dedicate historical marker and sculpture in memory of George Johnson, victim of 1870 lynching in Atchison, will take place at the art square between 400 and 500 blocks of Commercial Street in Atchison.
Tuesday, June 22
Summer Sounds Concert featuring Atchison Jazz Express will perform a variety of jazz and swing musical numbers and upbeat popular music arrangements at 7 p.m. at the Public Library lawn in Atchison. Bring your lawn chairs.
Saturday, June 26
Walk or Drive-thru Prayer from 9-11 a.m. at Indenpendence Park along the Atchison Riverfront presented by Shiloh Baptist Church and Atchison United Methodist Church.
Monday, June 28
Summer Full of Life, a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in the church basement, 603 North Eighth Street in Atchison. COVID antibody testing on all donations to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. call 1-800-RED CROSS at 1-800-733-2767, or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: TrinityLuthAtchison to schedule an appointment.
Lancaster Community Blood Drive 2-6:30 p.m. at Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas Street in Lancaster. To make an appointment to donate visit savealifenow.org/group and use Group Code: 7Q.
Thursday, July 1
A program about the Vikings by Dr. George Nicholas, of Benedictine College at 6:30 p.m. at Atchison Event Center as part of the One Book, Many Neighbors, a Folktales and programs endeavor by Atchison Library and Leavenworth County Libraries.
Saturday, July 3
Atchison Lions Community Fireworks display at Warnock Lake. DJ music starts at 8 p.m., fireworks to begin after dark.
Sunday, July 4
Lancaster Lions to celebrate a summer of freedom in Lancaster: Beefburger supper for free will donation from 4-5:30 p.m.; parade at 6 p.m. with ice cream social to follow; at dusk fireworks at Fuhrman Park.
Monday, July 12
Summer Sounds Concert 7 p.m. featuring Atchison Community Band at the Public Library Lawn in Atchison. Bring your lawn chair.
