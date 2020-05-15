Monday, May 25
Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post 66 and Lt. Jared Fox Jackson VFW Post 1175 annual Memorial Day gun salute at area cemeteries, each stop 20-minute increments, along with Veterans Park at the Atchison riverfront. VFW at 8:50 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, St. Patrick, Sumner and Sugar Creek in Missouri; American Legion at 9 a.m. at Lancaster, Effingham Evergreen, St. Ann’s, Sunset Memory Garden and Mt. Calvary – both groups 11:30 a.m. near USS Arizona Memorial, Veteran’s Park.
Tuesday, May 26
Atchison Community Blood Drive, by appointment only, 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial St. Registered donors to receive certificate for free pint of ice cream. Book at savealifenow.org/group, enter code ZJ. Contact virginia Voelker at (913) 426-6281 or email virginiavoelker38@gmail.com. Sponsored by Atchison Hospital Auxiliary.
