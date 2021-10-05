Monday, Oct. 11
Local Candidates Meet & Greet, 6-8 p.m. at Elks Lodge in Atchison. Project Atchison is hosting 15 candidates vying for cities and school board positions. The public will have the opportunity to visit with the candidates, and a voter registration table will be available.
