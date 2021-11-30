Sunday, Dec. 5
Photos with Santa 2-4 p.m. along with cookies and punch. Hosted by VFW Auxiliary Post 1175, 2201 Main Street, Atchison.
Holiday Open House, 12-3 p.m. Sunflower Gift Shop, door prizes, special discounts and refreshments. Sponsored by Amberwell Atchison Volunteers at 800 Raven Hill Drive, Atchison.
Friday, Dec. 17
Atchison Community Blood Drive, 1-5:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street, Atchison Amberwell Volunteers are sponsoring the blood drive, to make appointment online visit savealifenow.org/group and use Group Code:ZJ. For more details call 816-351-1128.
