Monday, July 12
Summer Sounds Concert, 7 p.m., featuring Atchison Community Band at the Public Library Lawn in Atchison. Bring your lawn chair.
Friday, July 30
The 2021 Raven Golf Classic, which directly benefits the Benedictine College Athletic Department, will take place at Tiffany Greens Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo. Online registration is available at http://my.benedictine.edu/golfclassic2021. Please RSVP by July 26.
Tuesday Aug. 3 and Wednesday Aug. 4
Auditions for The Little Mermaid include two different times. For 7-12-year-olds they audition on August 3rd from 4 pm to 6 pm and August 4th from 4 pm to 4:30 pm. Invited callbacks will be after 4:30 pm on August 4th. 13-year-olds and older will audition for the main stage on August 3 & 4 at 7 pm.
Friday Aug. 6
The Benedictine College Raven Basketball Elite Camp is geared toward rising 9th – 12th-grade prospects who want to play at the collegiate level. This a great opportunity to meet the Raven staff, be evaluated, and see our campus.
