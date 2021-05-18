Friday, May 21-
Saturday, May 22
Riverbend Habitat for Humanity is having a tool drive from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. at the office, 504 1/2 Kansas Avenue for people to donate working, used hand power and yard tools for the Home Preservation Program for volunteers to use for the home repair and maintenance projects in Atchison. Donors can call 913-303-7391 to arrange tool donation pick-ups.
Saturday, May 22
*Benedictine College Youth football camp for boys and girls grades k-6. A one day only camp from 9:15 a.m.-noon. Camp activities will consist of learning football fundamentals, work with collage players along, and with area athletes. The cost is $35 per attendee. Be sure to bring t-shirt or jersey, shorts, football cleats, tennis shoes and water bottle.
*The fifth annual Salvation Army Great Duck Race – noon launch on the Missouri River at Atchison. Ducks start at $5, announcement of winner is at 1 p.m. Activities include car and jeep show – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; grilled cheese barbecue cook-off corn hole tournament; raffle, prizes and more along along the Atchison Riverfront. Ducks are available at some area businesses.
Sunday, May 23
Benedictine College Future Ravens Camp for boys and girls grades one through seven. A one day only camp from 1-5 p.m. Camp activities will consist of learning basketball fundamentals, work with collage players along with fun games and competitions. The cost is $35 per attendee.
Saturday, May 29
Amberwell Volunteers are hosting a Community Blood Center blood drive to benefit local patients from 8 a.m. until noon at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street in Atchison. To make an appointment visit savealifenow.org/group and use Group Code: ZJ.
Monday, May 31
American Legion Post 6 and VFW Post 1175 to visit local cemeteries to honor comrades and present American Flag with 21-gun salute and Taps. Both groups will gather at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans’ Park at Atchison Riverfront.
