The Internal Revenue Service and partners nationwide today kicked off their Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day outreach campaign to help millions of Americans who earned $59,187 or less last year take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

“This is an extremely important tax credit that helps millions of hard-working people every year,” said IRS Acting Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “But each year, many people miss out on the credit because they don’t know about it or don’t realize they’re eligible. In particular, people who have experienced a major life change in the past year – in their job, marital status, a new child or other factors – may qualify for the first time. The IRS urges people to carefully to review this important credit; we don’t want people to miss out.”

