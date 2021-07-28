A frequent visitor to the International Forest of Friendship in Atchison, Wally Funk became the oldest person to penetrate space as an honored guest aboard Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin New Shepard suborbital spacecraft.
With barely enough time to dust off her spacesuit, Funk, is planning a return trip during the month of September to Atchison. Funk is a member of The Ninety-Nines, Inc. International Organization of Women Pilots.
Funk is scheduled to be present for the annual Ninety-Nines International Forest of Friendship celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Forest is located adjacent to Warnock Lake grounds. Following the Forest festivities, Funk is on tap to deliver the keynote address during luncheon at Benedictine College in the McAllister Board Room, 1020 North Second Street in Atchison. The theme of the annual celebration this year is “World Friendship Through Flight, This is the international Year.”
Funk was inducted into the Forest in 1983. Funk was one of the initial 13 women to accomplish astronaut training as part of the 1961 Mercury Woman in Space Program. She achieved a 10 hour and 35-minute score in the astronautic training tank that surpassed the male astronauts. However, the planned Mercury 13 mission was scrapped and it was not until July 20 when the 82-year-old Funk made her long-anticipated space voyage.
In the meantime, Funk’s career as a pilot and flight instructor includes teaching and training more than 3,000 people to pilot both private and commercial aircraft.
Committee Member Diane Liebsch, International Forest of Friendship, described Funk as a great friend of the Forest who has often visited throughout the decades and participates with the children in the annual Parade of Flags that traditionally opens the Forest ceremony.
Funk often carries the New Mexico State Flag when she participates in the flag ceremony.
Other festivities planned for the weekend include a hangar dance at the Amelia Earhart Airport
To register and/or obtain tickets for the Forest weekend events and to learn more about the International Forest of Friendship visit their site via Facebook or call the office at 913-367-1419.
