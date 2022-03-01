ALMA – An outdated concrete bridge spanning a Stranger Creek tributary southwest of Farmington has been named as one of the 29 bridge projects throughout Kansas that is part of the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the list of bridge projects Feb. 24 in Alma. The projects are will receive a share of more than $5 million of the funding allocated to replace or rehabilitate locally-owned deficient bridges to improve Kansas infrastructure.
Office Manager Kim Glover, of Atchison County Road and Bridge Department, described the bridge as being one of the extremely insufficient bridges in the county. The bridge is E.5-14.3 located along 242nd Road about 2.5 miles south and 0.7 miles west of Farmington.
“It has a 5-ton weight limit and is very outdated and worn,” Glover said.
The county applied for the funding through the KLBIP, Glover said. KDOT recently notified Atchison County Road and Bridge officials that the county will receive a share of the funding to replace the bridge.
The KDOT press release describes the KLBIP as a partnership initiative between state and local government entities included in the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan, 10-year Eisenhower Transportation Legacy Program, or IKE. The Kelly administration reinstated KLBIP in 2019 to assist cities and counties by providing up to $150,000 toward the replacement or rehabilitation of a bridge on the local roadway system.
Atchison County’s funding request was one of 62 applications received for the recent round of KLBIP funding. The requests totaled $10.5 million in funds, according to the KDOT release.
Glover said the state participates at 90 percent and will reimburse the project up to $150,000. This means Atchison County is responsible to provide 10 percent of the total cost. Current expectations are that prices are likely to fluctuate during the construction. Because the exact total remains unknown at this time it’s estimated the county’s portion of cost will range be in a $100,000 range, more or less.
Some neighboring counties applied for the KLBIP participation and their projects were accepted:
> Jackson County -- 0.5 mile east of Circleville over Tributary to Elk Creek.
> Leavenworth County -- 1.25 miles north of K-192 on 255th Street over Dawson Creek.
