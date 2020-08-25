Firefighters were on hand Tuesday to lend their hands as more firefighting history rolled into the Atchison County Historical Society Museum in the Santa Fe Depot.
Crews from L&L Construction, Historical Society and Atchison Fire Department relocated the city’s first ladder truck acquisition from a storage building in north Atchison to its new home in the museum.
AFD Captain Pat Weishar said he was researching the truck earlier that morning. He learned the AFD acquired its first ladder truck, a horse-drawn model, in the latter part of the 1800s. Teams of horses that pulled the ladder truck were replaced with a motorized truck in the early 1920s said Society member Charlie Perdue.
Some present recalled their childhoods and play time aboard the ladder truck with its de-commissioned motorized truck engine attached when it was parked at Jackson Park.
After some manual effort and about an hour of time, the antiquated apparatus is parked along the north wall inside the depot, and a horse drawn hose truck is parked nearby.
Historical Society Board Members Pat Brox and Jan Falk agreed the relocation of the truck is all part of some ongoing Historical Society projects. Recently, the group discovered among the artifacts a handcrafted, scaled replica of St. John’s Church, currently an Oratory located in Doniphan County.
Historical Society members have been busy digitalizing the documents to make them accessible online, Brox and Falk agreed.
