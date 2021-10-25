UMB announces its Count on More October Students of the Month, Aidrek Lorbelik and Briahna Collins.
Korbelik, an eighth-grade student at St. Benedict Catholic Schooll was nominated because he has shown great personal growth since the start of the school year. He has applied extra time and effort to his classwork that that resulted in academic improvement.
This Raven of the Month anticipates what needs to be done, often going out of his way to help out and managing to get things done without any prompting. Additionally, the SBCS middle school teachers and students have observed Korbelik come out of his shell this schoolyear and have enjoyed his good humor. Korbelik is genuine about sharing stories about his family, interests and in his faith. A gentleman, an all-around nice guy, Korbelik, has grown to be a great role model for the students of SBCS.
Collins, a sixth-grader at Trinity Lutheran School, is always very kind and helpful to her classmates. Collins has a ready smile and shows lots of grace and understanding to her classmates. She is a wonderful addition to Trinity Lutheran School student body exemplifying the love of Jesus to others.
