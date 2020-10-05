It’s important for pedestrians, drivers and other road users to always remember that pedestrian safety is a two-way street. That is why the Kansas Department of Transportation is participating in Pedestrian Safety Month in October, a traffic safety campaign created by the U.S. DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
“Through the IKE transportation program, we are committed to making continued investments in sidewalks and safe crossings in communities, on the state highway system, trail networks and shared-use paths,” KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz said.
In 2018, there were 6,283 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States, accounting for 17% of all traffic fatalities. This equals a traffic-related pedestrian death every 84 minutes.
Between 2008-2018, Kansas saw a 53% increase in pedestrian fatalities. Advancements in vehicle safety have increased survivability for occupants in crashes; however, pedestrians are still vulnerable.
“KDOT’s top priority is safety, and I am worried to see the number of fatal crashes increase,” said Secretary Lorenz. “We all have a role to play, and I urge everyone, whether you’re a pedestrian or a motorist, to look out for one another, stay alert, avoid distractions and follow the rules of the road.”
Check out KDOT’s social media pages during October to learn more about:
Speed and traffic calming
Distractions and inattention
Watching for children/yielding to pedestrians
Visual/physical impairments, time of day precautions
For more information, visit the KDOT Bicycle & Pedestrian webpage at http://www.ksdot.org/burRail/bike/default.asp or contact KDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Jenny Kramer at Jenny.Kramer@ks.gov.
For tips and information on pedestrian safety, visit: https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.