City crews will be removing Memorial Day decorations at Oak Hill Cemetery after June 10.
Additionally, prohibited items such as borders, flowerpots, trellises, racks, shepherd hooks, toys, glass, cans, boxes and general bric-a-brac (miscellaneous objects) will be removed from grave sites, according to a news release from the City of Atchison. Cemetery visitors are advised to salvage any of their own decorations they wish to keep by June 10.
Remaining items, not including artificial flowers, will be stored at the City Shop (1801 Main Street) through Memorial Day 2021 to give cemetery visitors more opportunities to salvage their items after which time the items will be discarded. Flowerpots and vases that are permanently affixed to monuments are allowed. Visitors are also permitted to place flowers on grave sites year-round, and the flowers will be removed as they appear unkempt.
Please contact Public Works at 367-5561 for any questions concerning cemetery maintenance.
