Despite the number of cases increasing daily, state health officials say the spreading of the COVID-19 is actually peaking and headed toward a decline with the number of hospitalizations and deaths stabilizing.
The governor announced Thursday an update of her four-phase plan to reopen Kansas. This pushed back Phase 2 to June 1 and she added a 1.5 phase with adjustments. It also pushed back each subsequent phase two weeks, with some adjustments.
As of Monday, Atchison County had 15 confirmed cases.
Throughout the weekend, the number of positive cases continued to climb and on Monday was at 8,340 cases throughout 84 counties, but the number of hospitalizations only increased slightly with 740 hospitalizations, as did deaths with a total of 173.
State officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that the number of deaths and hospitalizations is steadily decreasing, which is a good sign despite the fact that the number of positive cases is growing, which is also more noticeable due to increased testing.
In a breakdown per county: Anderson 1, Atchison 15, Barber 1, Barton 31, Bourbon 6, Brown 5, Butler 23, Chase 3, Chautauqua 4, Cherokee 8, Cheyenne 2, Clark 21, Clay 5, Cloud 4, Coffey 50, Cowley 4, Crawford 6, Dickinson 2, Doniphan 9, Douglas 61, Edwards 5, Ellis 9, Ellsworth 2, Finney 1281, Ford 1,403, Franklin 32, Geary 16, Gove 1, Grant 14, Gray 14, Greenwood 3, Hamilton 11, Harper 1, Harvey 14, Haskell 16, Jackson 28, Jefferson 20, Jewell 4, Johnson 666, Kearney 38, Kiowa 2, Labette 23, Leavenworth 1,051, Linn 7, Lyon 359, Marion 7, McPherson 26, Meade 22, Miami 6, Mitchell 3, Montgomery 19, Morris 3, Morton 4, Nemaha 3, Neosho 2, Ness 1, Norton 2, Osage 7, Osborne 2, Ottawa 4, Phillips 2, Pottawatomie 23, Pratt 1, Reno 51, Republic 4, Rice 4, Riley 62, Rooks 7, Saline 28, Scott 12, Sedgwick 512, Seward 780, Shawnee 198, Sheridan 2, Sherman 6, Smith 2, Stafford 1, Stanton 8, Stevens 26, Sumner 6, Wabaunsee 28, Wilson 1, Woodson 6 and Wyandotte 1,178.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 3,482 females, 4,651 males and 207 unknown between the ages of 0-100 with the median age 42.
As of Monday, there had been 58,650 negative tests in Kansas and 740 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at the site, www.covid.ks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
