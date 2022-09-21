A 47-Topeka man was jailed early this week in connection with a November 2021 truck crash near Nortonville that seriously injured an Atchison woman.

Dale E. Myers was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence and no insurance that resulted in a head-on collision and rollover accident that occurred Nov. 21, 2021 along U.S. Highway 59 and 222nd Road.

