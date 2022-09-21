A 47-Topeka man was jailed early this week in connection with a November 2021 truck crash near Nortonville that seriously injured an Atchison woman.
Dale E. Myers was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence and no insurance that resulted in a head-on collision and rollover accident that occurred Nov. 21, 2021 along U.S. Highway 59 and 222nd Road.
Kansas Highway Patrol and Atchison County Sheriff's Office authorities investigated the crash.
Sheriff Jack Laurie said in a press release that a warrant was initially issued for Myers on July 20, 2022. Myers is in the Atchison County Jail held on a $20,000 bond.
According to Atchison Globe news story based on the KHP online crash log report, Myers was the driver of a 1997 Ford F150 pickup that was northeast bound along U.S. Highway 59 when it crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming 2014 Cheverolet Silverado 1500 pickup driven by Paul H. Lanfermann II that was southwest bound near Kiowa Road. Teresa Lanfermann was a passenger in the pickup.
KHP reported Lanfermann attempted to take evasive action and traveled onto the right shoulder in effort to avoid the crash. The Myers vehicle continued along Lanfermann's path. Lanfermann's truck was struck in the side. The impact caused both trucks to go into the ditch and rollover.
Teresa Lanfermann suffered what the KHP report described as possible serious injury, and Paul Lanfermann suffered a possible minor injury. The Lanfemanns were both transported to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment of injuries.
Myers and a passenger in his truck, Rolland Michael Schoepf, of Topeka, complained of pain and suffered possible minor injuries but were not transported from the accident scene.
Top Videos
The KHP report indicated all parties were buckled in seat belts.
Concerning more recent vehcilcle acciidents:
> David S. Gardner, 27, Effingham, was the driver of a 2000 Honda Civic that crashed early Monday morning into an embankment along 254th Road and then fled from the accident scene on foot into a cornfield before he was arrested less than a half hour earlier for driving under the influence, a second offense; flee and attempt to elude law enforcement; criminal damage; and operating a vehicle without ignitions interlock device.
Laurie reported it was about 1:30 a.m. when a deputy sheriff observed Gardner crash along Fourth Street and travel into the ditch along the west side Edwards Road in Effiingham. Gardner began to drive out of the ditch when the deputy activated emergency lights. Gardner failed to stop, and continued to southbound along Edwards Road, then subsequently westbound into a corn field. The deputy pursued Gardner until he crashed into the embankment.
Laurie said the estimated costs of damages are worth about $100 for fencing and $500 for the loss of corn.
After a medical examination, Gardner was taken to jail where he posted a $2,500 surety bond for his release, and a 1 p.m. scheduled appointment on Monday, Oct. 17 in district court.
> Tara Lee Lord, 41, Hiawatha, suffered a suspected minor injury Thursday, Sept. 15 after the 1998 Chevrolet Lumina drifted off along Edwards Road and struck and embankment about seven miles south of Effingham. KHP reported the accident occurred about 3:15 p.m. while Lord was northbound along Ewards Road, about a half mile south of 214th Road. Lord was taken to Amberwell for emergency examination and treatment of possible injury. KHP Lord a safety restraint was not in use at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.