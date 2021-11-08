Formal charges have been filed against a 52-year-old Atchison man in the county jail in connection with an October stabbing that had occurred at a South Atchison residence and for dangerous drugs in his possession at a location along Santa Fe Street.
Atchison police officers arrested Barber Saturday for an Atchison County District Court warrant for aggravated battery alleging he is the suspect responsible for the stabbing that police responded to after midnight Oct. 9 at a residence in the 500 block of South Sixth Street.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said it was there a 31-year-old male suffered a stab wound in his back inflicted from a knife as a result of an argument with Barber in the 500 block of South Sixth Street. The suspect had fled the area.
Initially the victim was transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance to Mosaic in St. Joseph, Missouri for emergency care, Wilson said in a press release to the Globe.
Barber was taken into custody for the warrant Saturday, Nov. 6 after police located him during the afternoon in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street. In addition to Barber’s arrest for the warrant, police also arrested him for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia for the substance and items found him to be in possession of at the time of his apprehension. Barber was taken to Atchison County Jail and is held there for $40,000 bond totals -- $30,000 bond for stabbing, and $10,000 for the drug charge.
