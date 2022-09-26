Her Excellency Katalin Novák, President of Hungary visited Benedictine College Monday for a short private tour of the campus and a private meeting with students to discuss her journey to office and how important faith, family and freedom are to her. 

This is the first time in history of the college that a leader of an nation has visited the campus.

