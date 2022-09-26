Her Excellency Katalin Novák, President of Hungary visited Benedictine College Monday for a short private tour of the campus and a private meeting with students to discuss her journey to office and how important faith, family and freedom are to her.
This is the first time in history of the college that a leader of an nation has visited the campus.
Benedictine College President Stephen Minnis was overjoyed by the presence of Novák and what discussed during her visit.
"It's not often you get the head of a state talk about faith and family," Minnis said. "This is truly a momentous and historic occasion."
Novák said being able to speak in front Raven students was the best part of her trip in the U.S. the past week, which included her delivering the opening remark at the United Nations General Assembly and visiting the White House and President of the United States Joe Biden.
"Honestly, This is a highlight of my visit to the United States," "I thought lets do something untraditional and I wanted to meet you (BC Students) because you are the future."
Novák took office in March but before becoming president of Hungary she was family woman with three children with her husband of twenty years.
"I had the privilege of giving birth three times which I would never trade for anything, or the chance to be a stay at home," Novák said.
Novák touched on the values Hungary has cultivated in recent years even before she took office.
"I'm a conservative which means I'm for the protection of human life, the support of family and real freedom," Novák said.
Top Videos
Her Excellency went into detail on what "real freedom" means to her.
"We are a freedom loving nation and we speak about," Novák said. "That means you don't have to go with mainstream and you are free to have a real choice, think freely, and speak freely and you don't have to feel ashamed of your thoughts and feelings. You know your limits, you accept your limits, you respect your limits, and you love your limits."
Novák hopes she can be an example for anyone unsure about having a family while also trying to have a career.
"I would like to believe hope my example helps people not give up on having a family and children," Novák said.
Novák made a point to say she and others like her have no ill will toward anyone who isn't a Christian or conservative and the life decisions they make for themselves.
"I won't tell anyone what to do or what to choose," Novák said. "You are free and you can do what you want and I will just tell you my personal experience."
The final question from a student in attendance Monday morning pertained to the European Union proposing a suspension of funds to Novák's nation.
She responded to the issue in question but also touched on the recent tension between the EU and the recent election result in Italy.
"We should set democracy to be the standard and we have to respect the decision of the people," Novák said. "I think democracy right now is in danger and we have to preserve democracy not only in Europe but in the United States as well."
Novák was also presented with the St. John Paul II distinguished Speaker Award from Minnis to close out the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.