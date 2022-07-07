A special meeting of the Atchison City Commission will be open to the public on Monday, July 11. It will be held in the Commission Meeting Room on the second floor of the Atchison City Hall located at 515 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, Kansas.
The object of this special meeting is to adjourn to a Budget Workshop.
