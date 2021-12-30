In these last days of the season, we continue to ponder the meaning of Christmas. In Luke’s gospel, the stage is set for the coming of God into world history: “In the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent to a city of Galilee named Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David and the virgin’s name was Mary.” In this one long sentence, Luke proclaims a turning point of history for the whole world that hinged on the “yeses” of Mary and Joseph. They were poor, living in an insignificant town under Roman rule. Joseph was a craftsman who taught Jesus his trade and lived at least into Jesus’ 13th year.
Mary accompanied her son until his death. To this young woman came Gabriel with a startling greeting: “Hail, full of grace; the Lord is with you!” Mary had to have been surprised, terrified, utterly confused! She pondered what kind of greeting this might be: “Do not be afraid, Mary, you have found favor with God, you will conceive and bear a son; he will be called Jesus, the Son of the Most High.”
Although Mary hadn’t said “yes” yet, she was already addressed as “full of grace” and she had “found favor with God.” Lots to ponder … Mary finally found her voice: “How can this be?” “The Holy Spirit will come upon you and the power of the Most High will overshadow you” … not a very clear answer to her question. Then Gabriel adds the punch line: “Nothing is impossible with God.”
Mary responds: “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. Let it be done unto me according to your word.” The beauty of Mary’s answer is that this young, seemingly powerless Jewish woman, without consulting anyone, agreed to bring the Powerful One into the world. More startling is the fact that God waited on Mary. She could have said no. I’ve often wondered how many other women were asked to conceive Jesus.
Mary says yes to a future she does not know. Then come some of the scariest words in Scripture: “With that, the angel left her!” Mary had no script for her life and no former personal experiences with angels and messages. She is an example of letting God do God’s will without trying to figure it out. Even amidst her confusion, Mary learned to be patient with ambiguity, especially in events sprinkled with hows and whys, surprise, astonishment, and distress. Mary was never told that she and Joseph would have to leave home and birth Jesus in a stable, flee into Egypt to avoid Herod, hear prophecies of Jesus’ passion and death, and lose Jesus for three days in Jerusalem. Mary hears God’s Word through angels, prophets, and her son. Mary is a woman of the Word, remembering the angel’s words: “The Lord is with you.” It wasn’t until Easter that the ambiguities finally made sense, but first she had to trust!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.