Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging (NEKAAA) was established in 1973, through the Older Americans Act, as a community-based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization located in Hiawatha, Kansas.  

For over 45 years, their purpose has been to understand the needs of older adults, advocate for individuals and their families, and empower all individuals to live independently in their homes and communities for as long as possible with improved quality of life and dignity.  

