Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging (NEKAAA) was established in 1973, through the Older Americans Act, as a community-based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization located in Hiawatha, Kansas.
For over 45 years,their purpose has been to understand the needs of older adults, advocate for individuals and their families, and empower all individuals to live independently in their homes and communities for as long as possible with improved quality of life and dignity.
Theirmission is to serve as a “single point of entry” to aging services throughout Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha and Washington counties.
The agencyprovidesservices tailored to local and regional needs through case management, nutritional support, transportation, information and assistance, health promotion programs, caregiver services and access to community resources and support.
At present VITA, volunteer income tax assistance, to helplow to moderate income families in Atchison County with Income Tax Assistanceneeds help.
VITA is for persons making $58,000 gross or less, persons with disabilities, no age restrictions, and limited English speakers.
VITA is ashort-termvolunteer commitment to tax preparation just one day a week from February 1 tomid-April.No experience is needed as the volunteer will receive specialized trainingonlineand can serve in a variety of rolls.Free tax law training and materials will be given to the volunteer.
Presently VITA is looking for at least three to four volunteers. Volunteers must sign up before December27, 2022.
For more information on volunteering please contact Melody Craig, 785-742-7152 or email: melody.craig@nekaaa.org.
