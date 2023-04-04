Some historic building left are few and far between, but those that still standing are what remains are representative businesses that thrived in the north Atchison community.
Patty Boldridge said the mission of some local historians and stakeholders is ongoing to make the interested parties aware.
"These buildings left are the last that housed businesses in the north Atchison business district," Boldridge said. "When they are gone that's it."
There were all sorts of businesses that dotted multiple blocks in the neighborhoods from mid-town to north of Unity Street. Many of them were operated by black business owners.
There were cafes, grocery stores, barbershops, event centers, warehouses, barbecues, confectioners, bakeries, a teen town, recreation center, gas stations, plumbers, medical professionals, embalmers, numerous churches and more comprised about 26 businesses, Boldridge said. Many of these flourished about 1917-1924.
Some of the business owners were J.T. Miles, Whitey Baxter, Henderson, Winrow, Footit Grocery, Slosss, Robinson, Connor, Barnes, Carey, Landers and Huget.
The revitalization hosted a town hall in mid-March that featured a PowerPoint presentation with histories of the building owners. A discussion and exchange of ideas about revitalization efforts followed.
Boldridge estimated more than 25 interested persons attended the gathering and some persons have contacted her since about offers to help.
Boldridge encourages historians, stakeholders and interested parties to attend the next North Atchison Revitalization Town Hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Atchison Library, 401 Kansas Avenue.
Commented