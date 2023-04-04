JT Miles

The former J.T. Miles Funeral Home, a black-owned business, is one of the neighborhood icons at 707 North Seventh Street

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Some historic building left are few and far between, but those that still standing are what remains are representative businesses that thrived in the north Atchison community.

Patty Boldridge said the mission of some local historians and stakeholders is ongoing to make the interested parties aware.