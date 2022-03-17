Money reported missing last summer from an Atchison and Leavenworth non-profit agency has been accounted for and is in a bank, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson announced in a press release on Wednesday.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the matter per Thompson’s request and determined it would not be necessary to file any criminal charges, Thompson said in a press release to the Atchison Globe.
The Leavenworth County prosecutor’s office was notified of $100,000 missing Aug. 5, 2021 from the Alliance Against Family Violence, a non-profit sexual and domestic violence advocacy organization.
Thompson said he requested the KBI review the matter because his office doesn’t have investigative capabilities.
“The KBI did a forensic audit and found that the AAFV board decided to transfer $100,000 to another bank and close their account,” Thompson said. “The issue arose when the organization did not have the proper paperwork completed in order to open and deposit the funds into the new bank.”
Documentation since provided to the KBI from the bank verified that a cashiers’ check for $100,000 was held by the bank until Aug. 10, 2021. That’s when the AAFV Board members resolved their issues, Thompson said. Suspicions that money was missing arose about the time AAFV staff members began having issues with daily operations and learned money was not in the account because they were unaware of a transfer of funds and the missing paperwork.
In 2021, Atchison Police Department statistics indicate police officers responded to 183 domestic violence calls.
Police Chief Mike Wilson said in the event of domestic violence incidents the victims are provided information about the Alliance so they can contact for assistance.
For the 2020 funding cycle the AAFV was awarded $50,103 from the State of Kansas through the federally funded Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act Grant Program. The funding was awarded to establish, maintenance and expansion of programs and projects to: prevent family, domestic and dating violence; to provide immediate shelter, support and access to community-based programs for victims of domestic violence and their dependents; to provide specialized services for children and victims of underserved populations exposed to these types of violent occurrences; and the programs that provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention and advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities.
